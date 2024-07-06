Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGMU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. 115,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

