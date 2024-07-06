Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$10.70. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 2,862,907 shares.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.30.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,351. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.