Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 151.74%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Captivision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,446.65% N/A -94.83% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Captivision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 24.40 -$229.51 million ($1.56) -1.23 Captivision $14.64 million 5.93 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Captivision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Captivision on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

