Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.74 billion and $335.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Cardano alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.10 or 0.05293734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,763,082,464 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.