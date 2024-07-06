Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.90

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $27.71. Carriage Services shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 60,205 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Carriage Services Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $367,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

