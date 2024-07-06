Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.58

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.58 and traded as low as $75.41. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 4.46%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

