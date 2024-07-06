Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.01. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 3,221 shares trading hands.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

