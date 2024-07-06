CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

