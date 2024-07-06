CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $18.30 million 5.79 -$138.00 million ($10.48) -0.45 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.21 $7.42 million N/A N/A

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Li-Cycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 639.18%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -1,244.97% -44.25% -17.42% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

