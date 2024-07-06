Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $53.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.