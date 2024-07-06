Celer Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $101.53 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

