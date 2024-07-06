Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.
NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.50 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
