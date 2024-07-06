Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

