Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

