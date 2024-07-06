Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $148.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

