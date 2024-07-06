Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

