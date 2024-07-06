Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.