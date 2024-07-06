China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.41

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $6.65. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 34,046 shares.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

