Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 34.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,476,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,654 shares of company stock worth $929,794 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

