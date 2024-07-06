Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CFG opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
