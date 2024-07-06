CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.78. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 69,664 shares.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.