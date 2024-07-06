Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 594,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $6,978,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.1% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $154.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.