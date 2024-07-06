Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $222.22 and last traded at $224.94. 3,241,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,787,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.51.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,516 shares of company stock worth $73,051,856. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

