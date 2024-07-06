Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

