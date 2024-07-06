Comparing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -5,784.73% -75.40% -56.16% Akoya Biosciences -72.68% -111.80% -35.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talis Biomedical and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 1 8 0 2.89

Earnings & Valuation

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.36%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 246.89%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $2.13 million 7.41 -$62.01 million ($31.43) -0.28 Akoya Biosciences $96.63 million 1.07 -$63.32 million ($1.47) -1.42

Talis Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. It has a collaboration agreement with NeraCare that enables personalized therapy selection for early-stage melanoma patients. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

