Comparing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlanta Braves and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.06%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.13%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.04 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -20.92 Accel Entertainment $1.18 billion 0.71 $45.60 million $0.51 19.47

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74% Accel Entertainment 3.72% 36.88% 8.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Atlanta Braves on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

