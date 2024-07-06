Comparing Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) & Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.55% -1.78% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Collective Audience and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $20.24 million 0.35 -$2.50 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $624.21 million 2.20 -$30.86 million ($1.48) -27.22

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Collective Audience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.