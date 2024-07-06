Comparing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -3.62% -5.84% -1.36% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $1.62 billion 18.85 -$202.34 million ($0.51) -395.39 SaverOne 2014 $710,000.00 N/A -$9.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zscaler and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zscaler and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 6 27 1 2.85 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $225.21, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Volatility and Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zscaler beats SaverOne 2014 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

