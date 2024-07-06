Comparing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Upstart has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 6 6 0 0 1.50 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Upstart and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $21.65, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -32.59% -27.89% -9.14% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and BTC Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $513.56 million 3.97 -$240.13 million ($2.06) -11.26 BTC Digital $10.82 million 0.41 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

