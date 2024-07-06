CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

Institutional Trading of CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

