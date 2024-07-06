Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,074.48. 771,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $980.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $917.60. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,082.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

