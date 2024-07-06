Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 17,130 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.73. 107,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

