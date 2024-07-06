Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 4,793 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $53.09. 3,378,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,231. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

View Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.