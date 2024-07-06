Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.