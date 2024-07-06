Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $211,000 Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,098,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,874,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 70,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,894. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

