Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $287,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,930.15. 201,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,800.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,639.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

