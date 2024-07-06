Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,701,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 172.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.27.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,528,726 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded up $29.95 on Friday, hitting $539.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,354,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $540.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

