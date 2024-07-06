Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 944,331 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.