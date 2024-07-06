Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $517,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

