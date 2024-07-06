Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,735,000 after buying an additional 189,667 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 3,286,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.