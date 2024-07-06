Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $165,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

