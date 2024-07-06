Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $165,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.50.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities
In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.