Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $216,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 314,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,176. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

