Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $269,000 in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.09% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 181,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,830. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

