Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $499,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,712,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.34. 13,038 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

