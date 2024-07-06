Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 10,886 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

