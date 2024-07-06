Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 1,109 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

