Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.37. 303,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.