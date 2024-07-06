Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 4,059 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

