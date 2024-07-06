Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 5,033 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.09% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

MORT stock remained flat at $10.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 252,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,847. The stock has a market cap of $264.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.