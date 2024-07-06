Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 832 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 338,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 17,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

